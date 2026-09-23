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Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh eyes ₹400 crore worldwide, Mirzapur's bhaukaal rules ticket counters

Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh eyes ₹400 crore worldwide, Mirzapur's bhaukaal rules ticket counters

Hanuman Ansh, backed by big mythological grandeur, is eyeing a whopping ₹400 crore worldwide haul. But the real story is at the ticket counters, where Mirzapur's theatrical release is proving that "bhaukaal" isn't just a dialogue — it's box office reality. Here's how the clash is really playing out.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh eyes ₹400 crore worldwide, Mirzapur's bhaukaal rules ticket countersHanuman Ansh has set its sights on a massive ₹400 crore worldwide target, but early trends suggest audiences haven't forgotten about Mirzapur: The Movie just yet.

Two very different worlds are colliding at the box office this week — one powered by mythology and mass appeal, the other riding the wave of a cult franchise's big-screen debut. Hanuman Ansh has set its sights on a massive ₹400 crore worldwide target, but early trends suggest audiences haven't forgotten about Mirzapur: The Movie just yet. Kaleen Bhaiyya is quietly slaying it at the ticket counters with "bhaukaal", leaving trade analysts stunned. So who's really winning this clash — the devotional spectacle or the gangland drama? The numbers might surprise you.

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MUST READ | Box office showdown: 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹350 crore worldwide, Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' stays the course

Hanuman Ansh box office

The no-frills devotional drama is in no mood to slow down at the ticket counters. Hanuman Ansh, which opened to ₹10 lakh at the domestic box office, is now looking at ₹400 crore worldwide box office collection, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film made ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, and saw a miraculous rise in its box office earnings from the third week onwards. In its third week, Hanuman Ansh raked in ₹10.40 crore at the domestic ticket counters.

The film further raked in ₹61 crore in its fourth week, ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week, and ₹80.25 crore in its sixth week at the India box office. It went onto make ₹5 crore on its seventh Friday, ₹9.75 crore on its seventh Saturday, ₹13.75 crore on its seventh Sunday, ₹4.15 crore on its seventh Monday, and ₹4.90 crore on its seventh Tuesday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection reached ₹280.93 crore, translating into total domestic gross earnings of ₹331.70 crore. The film made ₹34.75 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹366.45 crore.

DON'T MISS | 'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROI

Mirzapur: The Movie box office 

The crime drama, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, is not only garnering audiences but is doing so with full "bhaukaal". The film is eyeing the ₹350 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Mirzapur: The Movie minted ₹148.45 crore in its first week and ₹55 crore in its second week. The crime drama further made ₹2.75 crore on its third Friday, ₹4.50 crore on its third Saturday, ₹5 crore on its third Sunday, ₹1.90 crore on its third Monday, and ₹2.10 crore on its third Tuesday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹219.70 crore, translating into total domestic gross earnings of ₹261.50 crore. Furthermore, the movie made ₹58.25 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹319.79 crore.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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