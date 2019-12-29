Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan's film struggles to touch Rs 150-crore mark

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 magic at the silver screen seems to have faded, slowly but surely. After a decent start, Dabangg 3's collection on second Friday plunged to Rs 2.75 crore. The weekend numbers are not encouraging either, thanks to huge competition from Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz that released this Friday. Initial estimates suggest Dabangg 3 will likely make around Rs 4-4.5 crore on Saturday. If this turns out to be true, Dabangg 3's total India business will amount to Rs 134 crore. Though the chances of the film touching the Rs 150-crore mark seems difficult, the New Year holidays could give it a much-needed boost.

#Dabangg3 Second Saturday collection is heading towards 4.50 cr nett. (final numbers can come lil higher or lower depending on night shows occupancy). Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 28, 2019

As Good Newwz saw around 15-25 per cent occupancy throughout the day, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 saw a decline in its collection. Dabangg 3's first-day collection was higher (Rs 25.4 crore) than Good Newwz, but experts predict the Salman Khan film will most likely post lower collection in the coming week due to a huge interest among fans for Good Newwz. Apart from not-so-good reviews, Dabangg 3's overall business has also been marred by protests against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

#Dabangg3 Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr, Thu 7 cr. Total: 126.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019

Since its release, Dabangg posted a highest single-day collection of Rs 31.90 crore on last Sunday, which as per film trade experts isn't much-considering popularity of Salman Khan.

Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise. The first movie in the franchise had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 138.88 crore and Dabangg 2 had overall earnings of Rs 155 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. So, while Dabangg 3 would comfortably surpass the previous movies, it remains to be seen how far it would go in terms of earnings.