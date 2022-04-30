Heropanti 2 box office collection Day 1:Tiger Shroff's film mints Rs 7.50 cr

Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 was released in cinemas on Friday, April 29. The much-anticipated squeal to 2014's Heropanti managed to collect Rs 7.50 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Heropanti 2 was expected to have a bumper opening at the domestic box office. However, the film has failed to live up to expectations as Box Office India's report suggests.

The film was released alongside Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. However, both films have failed to make an impact at the box office, according to trade analyst Girish Johar.

"So... both #Heropanti2 & #Runway34 have a poor start at the box office. Reports & feedback isn't encouraging either for both. Just about time for #KGF2. to take lead in its 3rd wk ahead of the new releases (sic)!!" tweeted Johar.

So...both #Heropanti2 & #Runway34 have a poor start at the box office. Reports & feedback isn't encouraging either for both. Just about time for #KGF2. to take lead in its 3rd wk ahead of the new releases!! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 29, 2022

Heropanti 2 registered an occupancy of 25 per cent on its opening day.

"The multiplex movement was very slow for Heropanti 2 on the day and whatever the film is doing here is generally the advance done pre-release and it is basically relying on holds in mass belts in order to keep the single screens for the Eid crowd. At the end of the day, an action film like this needed a better start as they are frontloaded," read the report.

About Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan who had previously worked with Shroff on Baaghi 2 and its sequel.

In the film, Tiger Shroff plays the role of Babloo while Tara Sutaria portrays Babloo's love interest Inaaya. In Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing a negative role.

"Babloo is a computer genius and Inaaya is a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. When they are reunited, action, drama and edge of the seat thrills follow as the world wants Babloo dead," reads the synopsis of the film.

Heropanti 2 is a sequel to 2014's Heropanti in which Tiger Shroff had made his Bollywood debut. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in February 2020. The music in the film is by AR Rahman.

Watch Heropanti 2 trailers here

Makers released two trailers of the film. The first trailer was released a month ago whereas the second trailer of the film was released on April 23 at a press conference in Ahmedabad.

