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'Mirzapur The Movie' Box Office collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer crosses ₹150 crore worldwide despite Monday blues

'Mirzapur The Movie' Box Office collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer crosses ₹150 crore worldwide despite Monday blues

Mirzapur: The Movie has been released in Hindi and a Telugu dubbed version, with the bulk of its box-office earnings coming from the original Hindi version.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:49 AM IST
'Mirzapur The Movie' Box Office collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer crosses ₹150 crore worldwide despite Monday blues'Mirzapur The Movie' Box Office collection Day 4

Gangster drama Mirzapur: The Movie has officially crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India on its fourth day, consolidating its position as one of 2026’s biggest Hindi openers.

On Monday (Day 4), the Pankaj Tripathi–Ali Fazal–Divyenndu Sharma-led film collected a net ₹16 crore in India across 10,570 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This is a steep drop from the weekend but is being described by trade observers as a “steady” Monday performance for a film that opened to a massive three-day surge.

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With this addition, the movie’s total India net collection stands at ₹109.75 crore, while its India gross has reached ₹130.97 crore, as per Sacnilk’s Day 4 update. Overseas, it added ₹2.50 crore on Day 4, taking the overseas gross to ₹22.50 crore and pushing the worldwide gross to ₹154.05 crore.

Day-wise trend so far

The film opened on Friday, September 4, with an India net of ₹25.75 crore, making it the fourth-highest Hindi opener of 2026 at that point. It then saw growth on Saturday and Sunday, collecting ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore net in India, respectively, as reported by trade source Sacnilk.

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That took its India net to ₹93.75 crore after three days, with a worldwide gross of around ₹132.35 crore by the end of the opening weekend. Monday’s ₹16 crore then pushed it past the ₹100 crore net threshold in India, marking it as the ninth Hindi film of 2026 to enter the desired club in just four days.

Franchise pull and trade outlook

Trade commentary has highlighted the strength of the Mirzapur brand, noting that the film’s ability to hold through the weekend and clear the Monday test underlines the pull of the web-series franchise on the big screen. While weekday drops are expected, the early four-day total puts the film in a strong position for the rest of its first week, especially if it maintains similar holds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Production and language details 

Mirzapur: The Movie has been released in Hindi and a Telugu dubbed version, with the bulk of its box-office earnings coming from the original Hindi version. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, while Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar produce it under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani credited as co-producers.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:49 AM IST
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