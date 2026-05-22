OTT releases this week (May 18- May 24): Jack Ryan, Desi Bling, System, Lee Cronin's The Mummy ​​​​​​​and more

It is a strong week for streaming. From the final chapter of a beloved spy franchise to a supernatural mystery backed by the creators of Stranger Things, the OTT calendar for May 18 to 24 spans enough genres to keep most watchlists busy.

Here is everything dropping this week, platform by platform.

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Prime Video

The week's most anticipated release is Jack Ryan: Ghost War (May 20), the concluding chapter of John Krasinski's run as CIA analyst Jack Ryan. In it, Ryan reunites with fellow operatives to navigate a web of betrayal involving an enemy who knows their every move — and a past they believed was behind them. Action, thriller, 1 hour 45 minutes, direct OTT release.

Also on Prime Video is System (May 22), a courtroom drama starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. It follows privileged prosecutor Neha Rajvansh and humble stenographer Sarika Rawat, whose lives collide in a system where power shapes truth — forcing both women to question what justice really means. Direct OTT release in Hindi.

Two titles are available on Prime Video as digital rentals. Lee Cronin's The Mummy (May 19) is a supernatural thriller running 2 hours 14 minutes, rated 6.4 on IMDb. A journalist's young daughter vanishes into the desert and returns eight years later — but what should be a reunion quickly turns into a nightmare. Also available to rent is Mother Mary (May 19), a musical drama in which an iconic pop star's comeback performance forces a reckoning with a long-estranged best friend and the wounds they left behind. 1 hour 51 minutes, rated 6.1 on IMDb.

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Netflix

The Duffer Brothers, the minds behind Stranger Things, executive produce The Boroughs (May 21), an 8-episode supernatural mystery set in a seemingly quiet New Mexico retirement community. A group of elderly residents witness an otherworldly threat that authorities refuse to acknowledge, and are forced to take matters into their own hands against a monster that is literally stealing time from the living.

Also on Netflix is Desi Bling (May 20), an 8-episode reality series following an ultra-wealthy circle of Indian expats and celebrities — including Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash — navigating Dubai's high-octane social scene. Penthouses, supercars, designer fashion, shifting alliances, and personal drama make up the mix.

SonyLIV

Madhuvidhu (May 22) is a Malayalam romantic comedy, also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, rated 7.1 on IMDb. A newlywed couple's early promise gives way to mounting pressure, and each day becomes a test of whether the gap between them can still be bridged. 2 hours 5 minutes.

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Zee5

Warrant: From the World of Vilangu (May 22) is a 7-episode Tamil crime thriller spinning off from the Vilangu universe. It traces the transformation of constable Koattai Karuppasamy, once timid and mocked, now a ruthless enforcer of justice, as his colleagues and the public struggle to determine whether he is protecting the law or posing its greatest threat.

Also on Zee5 is Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel (May 22), a revenge thriller set in rural Uttar Pradesh. It follows Bablu, a young man who assumes his murdered father's identity as a Launda dancer to infiltrate the powerful Singh family from within. The series weaves together caste dynamics, toxic masculinity, and a psychological game of vengeance across a lawless landscape.