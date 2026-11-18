The epic film made a total of ₹564.60 crore (₹675.05 crore gross) in terms of its domestic earnings as of its first week, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Ramayana further minted ₹48.10 crore on its day 9, ₹72.90 crore on its day 10, ₹75 crore on its day 11, ₹32 crore on its day 12, and ₹28.70 crore on its day 13. With this, the film made a total of ₹821.30 crore (₹981.50 crore gross) at the India box office.

Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹627 crore whereas its Kannada version earned ₹67.20 crore. Its Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions earned ₹52.40 crore, ₹38.05 crore, and ₹36.65 crore, respectively. Ranbir Kapoor's latest film further went onto rake in ₹502 crore at the overseas box office, taking its overall worldwide collection to ₹1,483.50 crore.

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Ramayana beats The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero in IMDb's Most Popular Movies chart

The Namit Malhotra-backed film has secured the third spot on the IMDb's Most Popular Movies chart globally this week. It is the only film to feature in the top 10, competing with several major Hollywood releases. As per the list, Ramayana is ahead of The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, Heartland, Wild Horse Nine, and Godzilla Minus Zero. It only remains behind You Can See Everything and Ebenezer.

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Ramayana day 14 advance booking

The film has sold 5.78 lakh tickets (4.40 lakh minus block seats) across 23,426 shows worth ₹14.70 crore (₹10.71 crore minus block seats), as per Sacnilk. Among states, Maharashtra continues to retain the top spot, with ticket sales worth ₹1.91 crore (₹1.29 crore minus block seats).

Other states that contributed a lion's share include Karnataka (₹1.88 crore), Delhi (₹1.68 crore), Kerala (₹1.15 crore), Telangana (₹1.13 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹1.11 crore), and Gujarat (₹1.01 crore). The top 10 states contribute 80% of Ramayana's day 14 advance ticket sales.