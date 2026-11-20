Other notable releases include Gowri Putra, Guarding Stars, The Altruists and Win the Mall.

With titles arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and ZEE5, here's a look at the major releases to watch from November 16 to 22, 2026.

Dhindora Season 2

Bhuvan Bam returns as Titu Mama and several other familiar characters in Dhindora Season 2, the follow-up to the popular comedy-drama series set in the BB Ki Vines universe. The new season comes five years after the first and puts Titu Mama in another chaotic situation, this time with an ₹11 crore loss hanging over him.

His attempt to make peace with his in-laws creates another series of complications, while Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho return to the story. Sanjeeda Sheikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife. The new season promises the same mix of family drama, comedy and exaggerated situations that made the first season popular.

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Release Date: November 20, 2026

Platform: Netflix

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey moves to digital viewing this week. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, the film follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he attempts to make his way home after the Trojan War. The journey brings him face-to-face with mythical creatures, gods and other dangers before he can return to his family.

Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron also star in the film. For Indian viewers, the film is a paid digital release rather than a regular subscription OTT premiere, with audiences able to rent or buy it through digital platforms including Prime Video Store, Apple TV and BookMyShow Stream, subject to availability.

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Release Date: November 17, 2026

Platform: Prime Video Store, Apple TV and BookMyShow Stream, rent or buy

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3

Percy Jackson returns for another dangerous mission in the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The new season adapts The Titan's Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan's popular Percy Jackson series.

This time, Percy must rescue Annabeth after she is captured by the forces of Kronos. Along with Grover, he faces a new set of threats while trying to free a goddess and prevent a prophecy from bringing disaster to Olympus. Walker Scobell returns as Percy, with Leah Sava' Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

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The eight-episode season begins with two episodes on November 20, followed by two episodes every week until the finale.

Release Date: November 20, 2026

Platform: Disney+

Campus Diaries Season 2

The students of Excel University are back as Campus Diaries returns for its second season. Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Saloni Gaur and Abhinav Sharma reprise their roles as friendships, romances and campus rivalries take new turns.

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The new season moves beyond everyday college drama as the characters deal with relationship problems, fest politics, online fame and personal setbacks. The story also takes a darker turn as a fest scam, a health scare and the leaking of intimate videos bring serious consequences for the group.

The entire 10-episode second season is available to stream, making it an option for viewers looking for a binge-watch rather than a weekly release.

Release Date: November 18, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

Madden

Nicolas Cage steps into the shoes of legendary American football coach and broadcaster John Madden in Madden. Directed by David O. Russell, the film traces Madden's journey from a Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders to one of the most recognisable voices in American sports.

The story also focuses on Madden's friendship with Raiders owner Al Davis, played by Christian Bale, and his eventual transition from coaching to broadcasting and the world of video games. John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller and Shane Gillis also feature in the cast.

The film is now streaming on Prime Video, giving viewers a look at the man whose name became synonymous with one of the world's biggest sports video game franchises.

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Release Date: November 18, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

Haiku

Tamil romantic drama Haiku follows Mano, a young man whose understanding of love changes after a difficult first relationship. After losing his first love, Kodi, Mano eventually meets Nivi, an independent woman dealing with the aftermath of a toxic relationship.

As the two grow closer, Mano's past threatens to complicate their new relationship. Directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, the film stars Aegan, Sridevi Apalla and Femina George. Haiku blends romance, comedy and drama while exploring first love, second chances and the difficulty of leaving old insecurities behind.

The Tamil film will also be available in Telugu on Netflix.

Release Date: November 20, 2026

Platform: Netflix

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Gowri Putra

Kannada drama Gowri Putra follows Karthik as he tries to reclaim his mother Gowri's ancestral home and fulfil a promise connected to her lifelong wish. His attempt to protect the property puts him up against people determined to take control of it.

Rithvik Krupakar plays Karthik, while Anu Prabhakar stars as Gowri. Mahathi Bhat and Drithi also feature in the series. The show is available in Kannada with English and Hindi subtitles.

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Release Date: November 16, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Guarding Stars

Guarding Stars brings a festive romantic comedy to Netflix with Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki in the lead roles. Meester plays a no-nonsense bodyguard assigned to protect a famous action star, played by Padalecki, after he becomes the target of unwanted attention.

When the two head to his family ranch for Christmas, the bodyguard is asked to pretend to be his girlfriend. What begins as part of the job gradually becomes more complicated as the two develop feelings for each other.

Inspired by Katherine Center's novel The Bodyguard, the film also stars Andie MacDowell and mixes romance, comedy and a holiday setting.

Release Date: November 18, 2026

Platform: Netflix

The Altruists

The Altruists turns the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison into an eight-episode drama. The series follows the two ambitious figures as they attempt to reshape the financial system before their cryptocurrency empire collapses.

Julia Garner plays Ellison, while Anthony Boyle stars as Bankman-Fried. The cast also includes Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, Naomi Okada, Madison Hu and Matt Rife.

Inspired by reporting from New York Magazine, the series looks at the relationship between the two central figures alongside the events that eventually led to accusations that billions of dollars were stolen from customers.

Release Date: November 19, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Win the Mall

Netflix's new reality competition series Win the Mall turns an entire shopping mall into a giant game. Ten teams move into the mall and compete to take control of storefronts, build alliances and outsmart their rivals.

Hosted by Haley Baylee, the series combines shopping challenges with social strategy as contestants attempt to outshop, outsmart and outlast one another. The winner takes home a $1 million prize.

The show also features special guests including Jonathan Van Ness, Keith Lee, Salish Matter and Lilly Singh.

Release Date: November 18, 2026

Platform: Netflix