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'The Odyssey' box office collection day 15: Despite 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' storm, Christopher Nolan's epic sees growth in India

'The Odyssey' box office collection day 15: Despite 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' storm, Christopher Nolan's epic sees growth in India

Not a huge jump, but enough to raise eyebrows in trade circles. Turns out Nolan's audience isn't going anywhere just yet.

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  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 11:21 AM IST
'The Odyssey' box office collection day 15: Despite 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' storm, Christopher Nolan's epic sees growth in IndiaHere's what the latest collection numbers say about the film's staying power against fresh competition.

Everyone expected The Odyssey to finally slow down this week — after all, the Tom Holland-led actioner Spider-Man: Brand New Day just landed with a bang. Instead, Christopher Nolan's epic pulled off a mini surprise on Day 15, edging up slightly at the Indian box office. Not a huge jump, but enough to raise eyebrows in trade circles. Turns out Nolan's audience isn't going anywhere just yet. Here's what the latest collection numbers say about the film's staying power against fresh competition.

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MUST READ | 'The Odyssey' box office day 13: Christopher Nolan's epic nears ₹200 crore in India, will 'Spiderman: Brand New Day' impact its run?

The Odyssey vs Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

The Christopher Nolan-directed film saw a 14.5% growth in its daily India earnings on its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The Odyssey made ₹90.30 crore in its first week, ₹44.95 crore in its second week, and ₹3.15 crore on its 15th day.

With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹138.40 crore, translating into total gross collections of ₹165.16 crore.

DO CHECKOUT | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 2: Tom Holland-Zendaya film crosses ₹100 crore in India, ₹200 crore next?

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The film's English shows saw an overall occupancy of 33.04%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 50.44%. Chennai (69.3%), Kochi (48.3%), Bengaluru (41.5%), Hyderabad (28.3%), and Pune (28%) are among the top contributors to the film's steady occupancy levels.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actioner featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya in leading roles, crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within 2 days of its theatrical release. The film made ₹60.60 crore on its first Thursday and ₹49.35 crore on its first Friday, taking its total India net collection to ₹109.95 crore.

The film's English and Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 49.31% and 90%, respectively.

The Odyssey vs Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

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On Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day knocked The Odyssey out of the number one position by raking in over $170 million on its opening day, including $72-74.5 million from Thursday night previews.

The Odyssey, on the other hand, made around $10.2 million on its third Friday, taking its total worldwide collection to $727.9 million, according to a report by Deadline.

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Published on: Aug 1, 2026 11:19 AM IST
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