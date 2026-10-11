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Breather for Jacqueline Fernandez: HC grants NOC for work visa in ₹200-crore money-laundering case

Breather for Jacqueline Fernandez: HC grants NOC for work visa in ₹200-crore money-laundering case

The relief comes against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case connected to Sukesh Chandrashekar in which charges were framed against Fernandez, Chandrashekar and 15 others in the ₹200-crore case.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 1:39 PM IST
Breather for Jacqueline Fernandez: HC grants NOC for work visa in ₹200-crore money-laundering caseThe NOC does not amount to a clean chit or a decision on the allegations against the actor.

A Delhi court has granted Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez a no-objection certificate (NOC) to apply for the renewal of her Indian work visa, in a procedural relief that comes while she remains an accused in the ₹200-crore money-laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, as per PTI report.

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Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh, in an order passed on October 6, allowed Fernandez’s application and directed that the NOC be issued so she could approach the concerned authorities for visa renewal. The court clarified that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or other authority would still examine the renewal request independently under applicable laws, rules, circulars and bye-laws.

“The NOC is given to the applicant/accused, Jacqueline Fernandez to apply for renewal of her visa with the concerned authorities as per law and the authority concerned shall consider the same independently as per law/rules/circulars/applicable bye-laws," the judge ordered.

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Why she sought relief

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Fernandez’s counsel told the court that the FRRO was not processing the renewal of her employment visa without an NOC from the trial court. The actor, a Sri Lankan national, has lived in India on an employment visa since 2009, and her visa had expired.

The court also noted that Fernandez remains actively engaged in the entertainment industry and has professional commitments in India. It was further observed that her presence is required for the ongoing trial in the money-laundering case.

The ₹200-crore case

The relief comes against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case connected to Sukesh Chandrashekar. In June, a Delhi court framed charges against Fernandez, Chandrashekar and 15 others in the ₹200-crore case.

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The NOC does not amount to a clean chit or a decision on the allegations against the actor. It only permits her to apply for renewal of her work visa, with the final call resting with the immigration authorities.

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What it means for Fernandez

The order removes an administrative hurdle for Fernandez, who needed the court’s clearance before the FRRO could consider her application. She can now submit her renewal request, though approval will depend on the authorities’ independent assessment.

The development is significant for the actor professionally, as the court recognised her continuing work commitments in India and the need for her to remain available for trial proceedings.

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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 1:39 PM IST
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