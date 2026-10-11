Breather for Jacqueline Fernandez: HC grants NOC for work visa in ₹200-crore money-laundering case

“The NOC is given to the applicant/accused, Jacqueline Fernandez to apply for renewal of her visa with the concerned authorities as per law and the authority concerned shall consider the same independently as per law/rules/circulars/applicable bye-laws," the judge ordered.

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Why she sought relief

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Fernandez’s counsel told the court that the FRRO was not processing the renewal of her employment visa without an NOC from the trial court. The actor, a Sri Lankan national, has lived in India on an employment visa since 2009, and her visa had expired.

The court also noted that Fernandez remains actively engaged in the entertainment industry and has professional commitments in India. It was further observed that her presence is required for the ongoing trial in the money-laundering case.

The ₹200-crore case

The relief comes against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case connected to Sukesh Chandrashekar. In June, a Delhi court framed charges against Fernandez, Chandrashekar and 15 others in the ₹200-crore case.

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The NOC does not amount to a clean chit or a decision on the allegations against the actor. It only permits her to apply for renewal of her work visa, with the final call resting with the immigration authorities.

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What it means for Fernandez

The order removes an administrative hurdle for Fernandez, who needed the court’s clearance before the FRRO could consider her application. She can now submit her renewal request, though approval will depend on the authorities’ independent assessment.

The development is significant for the actor professionally, as the court recognised her continuing work commitments in India and the need for her to remain available for trial proceedings.