Pattinson, 40, emerged from a field of contenders reportedly including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor.

The British actor brings extensive franchise experience, having starred in the blockbuster Twilight series and played Bruce Wayne in The Batman (2022).

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."



The actor first gained attention as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) before achieving worldwide fame as Edward Cullen in Twilight. His other notable films include Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time and Mickey 17.

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The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Arrival, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

It will be the first Bond film produced under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control, following its 2025 agreement with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, who played Bond across five films, beginning with Casino Royale (2006) and ending with No Time to Die (2021).

