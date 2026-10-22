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Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30 denied police permission over security concerns

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30 denied police permission over security concerns

The police cited specific threat-related inputs and existing law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season as reasons for denying permission

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 2:32 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30 denied police permission over security concernsDiljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert denied permission by police over security concerns. Photo: Reuters

Delhi Police has denied permission for Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, citing security concerns and law-and-order requirements. The decision has raised uncertainty over the upcoming show, which is part of the singer’s Aura India Tour.

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According to a letter issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, the organisers had submitted an application seeking permission to hold the concert. However, after examining the request, the authorities decided not to grant approval in view of the security situation.

READ THIS: Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh

The police cited specific threat-related inputs and existing law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season as reasons for denying permission. The decision comes just days before the scheduled performance, leaving fans awaiting further clarity on the status of the event.

The concert was expected to be a major attraction for Dosanjh’s fans in Delhi. However, the latest development has put the plans for the October 30 show in doubt. Further details regarding the organisers’ response and possible arrangements for ticket holders are awaited.

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Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert rescheduled?

The Delhi concert was originally scheduled for November 1 but was moved to October 30 after Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney appealed for the change.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan takes break from social media after being advised rest for a few days

The request to change the date was linked to November 1, which marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The date remains significant for survivors and families affected by the violence. Following the appeal, the organisers revised the concert schedule.

The latest decision by Delhi Police has now created fresh uncertainty around the event. With the show scheduled for October 30, the denial of permission comes shortly before the planned performance.

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Dosanjh, who enjoys a substantial fan following across India and internationally, has been taking his live performances to audiences across the country. His Aura India Tour is expected to cover multiple cities.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 2:32 PM IST
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