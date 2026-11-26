The spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh is set to expand its digital reach with a multilingual OTT release. Netflix has announced that the film will begin streaming on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati, two days after its Hindi premiere on SonyLIV. The film will release on SonyLIV on November 27.

Unlike most films that debut on a single platform, Hanuman Ansh is taking a split-release approach. The move gives audiences access to the film in six languages across two streaming platforms.

Netflix India announced the regional-language premiere through its official social media channels, describing the film as the “divine story” of Lord Hanuman’s devout disciple.

Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix ✨ Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India. https://t.co/Xbu6kuNRsy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 25, 2026

Netflix’s announcement said viewers can “experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman’s devout disciple,” positioning the film for audiences beyond its original Hindi-speaking base.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 60 shows, ₹9 lakh opening: the impossible story of Hanuman Ansh, now on Sony LIV

After a strong theatrical run

The OTT announcement follows an unexpectedly strong theatrical performance. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned more than ₹450 crore worldwide after a 90-day run in cinemas.

The film also entered the ₹300-crore India net collection club on its 52nd day, becoming the 19th Bollywood production to reach that milestone.

Producers look ahead

Hanuman Ansh is a devotional biopic centred on spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba and is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and explores themes of faith, devotion and transformation. The film’s success has also fuelled talk of its future. Producer Anupriya Nagar has reportedly confirmed plans for a sequel, while co-producer Ragini Sona said reported differences among producers would not affect the film’s future.

Advertisement

With its Netflix rollout, Hanuman Ansh is now aiming to convert its theatrical momentum into a wider streaming audience across India’s regional-language markets.

DON'T MISS: Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Missed Neem Karoli Baba's biopic in theatres? Where, when to watch the Shobhinaw Satyaa film