Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: All that happened at the extravagant sangeet

Perhaps the idea of the 'big fat Indian wedding' has never been so well demonstrated as in Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities. From guests like Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Beyonce, who's who of the entertainment industry and performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to just the sheer scale of the events made it one of India's biggest fattest wedding.

To begin with, the entire city of Udaipur was included in the wedding in some way or the other. The pre-wedding festivities saw them altering the daily operations of the Udaipur airport and setting up a specially-curated exhibition showcasing 108 traditional Indian art and craft forms from all across the country to Anna Seva, in which they fed thousands of people for four days.

The Ambanis were dressed by Manish Malhotra, who also conceptualised the two-day event with Nita Ambani. Malhotra had shared a photo along with the parents on Instagram before the festivities commenced.

Karan Johar hosted the event and kept the momentum rolling. Johar also had a rapid fire round with Mukesh Ambani in his signature style. Mukesh Ambani revealed that they realised that Isha was in love with Anand when she became a morning person from a night person.

While there were many performances, perhaps the highlight of the event was the entire Ambani family shaking a leg to the popular Gujju song from Kal Ho Na Ho. The stage was set on fire by Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif who performed to the beats of Desi Girl.

Salman Khan also took to the stage to dance to Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan brought his magic on stage and danced with wife Gauri Khan to Dilliwali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Even Aamir Khan came on stage and danced with Shah Rukh Khan later in the evening.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also danced to their hit song Tere Bina from Guru. Parents of the bride also danced to Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Not to be outdone Hillary Clinton and former US Secretary of State John Kerry danced to the beats of bhangra.

Arijit Singh, known for his melodious renditions celebrated Isha and Anand's love with his soulful performance.

Shah Rukh Khan also gave tips to Anand Piramal on how to continue the romance with Isha forever. He asked Anand to keep dancing with Isha without any reason. Later in the evening Anand danced with his bride-to-be.

The couple, Isha and Anand, will tie the knot on December 12 at the Ambanis' Mumbai residence, Antilia.