Kangana Ranaut alleges Diljit Dosanjh provoked farmers; 'Have some shame,' says singer

As the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers enters the 22nd day, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have traded barbs at each other on Twitter yet again. Ranaut had tweeted, "I want @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra who have been acting as local revolutionaries to tell the farmers what to protest, both have disappeared by provoking the farmers, see the situation of the farmers and this country."

She also tagged Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra in another tweet and said, "You understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?"

Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this? https://t.co/1KHSuFyQTo Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

In a reply to Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh tweeted, "Don't think I have disappeared. Who gave you the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is anti-national? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti-nationals."

Disappeared Wala Tan Bulekha Hee Kadh Deo..



Naley Kon Desh Premi Te Kon Desh Virodhi Eh Decide Karn Da Hakk Ehnu Kiney De Ta ?



Eh Kithey Di Authority aa ?



Farmers Nu Desh Virodhi Kehn ton Paihlan Sharm Kar Lao Koi Maadi Moti.. https://t.co/4m4Ysgv7Qh DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2020

Ranaut was quick to revert and she tweeted, "@diljitdosanjh ji I am simply asking what exactly you don't like about the #FarmBills2020? For example I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country, just how you can earn money anywhere in the country, I also like the fact that they can."

Choose to skip the middle man and sell their products directly to corporates or consumers, everyone feels these are revolutionary steps taken by the government to help miserable condition of farmers in India,then why are you provoking protests?Please help me understand your POV Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

Diljit retweeted this tweet and said, "I don't owe you any explanation.. Stop pretending to be an authority on all matters.. Great.. Still, you seem to be obsessed with me.. So here you go, take some time out and listen to this.." He shared a YouTube link to a news report.

Kangana went all guns blazing and tweeted, "This is how you all have been misleading innocent farmers, who is this man in the video making up stories if this happens then that will happen and if that happens then this might happen. Why is he indulging in fear mongering based on his own assumptions? Stop misleading farmers."