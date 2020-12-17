scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut alleges Diljit Dosanjh provoked farmers; 'Have some shame,' says singer

Kangana vs Diljit: In a recent tweet, Ranaut alleged that Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra "disappeared" after provoking the farmers

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh

As the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers enters the 22nd day, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have traded barbs at each other on Twitter yet again. Ranaut had tweeted, "I want @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra who have been acting as local revolutionaries to tell the farmers what to protest, both have disappeared by provoking the farmers, see the situation of the farmers and this country."


She also tagged Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra in another tweet and said, "You understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?"

In a reply to Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh tweeted, "Don't think I have disappeared. Who gave you the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is anti-national? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti-nationals."

Ranaut was quick to revert and she tweeted, "@diljitdosanjh ji I am simply asking what exactly you don't like about the #FarmBills2020? For example I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country, just how you can earn money anywhere in the country, I also like the fact that they can."

Diljit retweeted this tweet and said, "I don't owe you any explanation.. Stop pretending to be an authority on all matters.. Great.. Still, you seem to be obsessed with me.. So here you go, take some time out and listen to this.." He shared a YouTube link to a news report.

Kangana went all guns blazing and tweeted, "This is how you all have been misleading innocent farmers, who is this man in the video making up stories if this happens then that will happen and if that happens then this might happen. Why is he indulging in fear mongering based on his own assumptions? Stop misleading farmers."

