'Jailer 2' box office collection week 1: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹600 crore worldwide, beats Leo's lifetime biz

MUST READ | 'Jailer 2' box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹300 crore in India, figures among fastest films to do so

Jailer 2 collection

The Rajinikanth-led film has crossed the ₹600 crore mark at the worldwide box office within just 8 days of its release, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Jailer 2 made ₹59.70 crore on its day 1, ₹37.10 crore on its day 2, ₹47.25 crore on its day 3, ₹55.85 crore on its day 4, ₹42.35 crore on its day 5, ₹46.80 crore on its day 6, ₹28.15 crore on its day 7, and ₹17.15 crore on its day 8.

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With this, the film's total India net box office collection stood at ₹334.35 crore (₹391.55 crore). The film further made ₹214.50 crore at the overseas box office, pushing its total worldwide collection to ₹606.05 crore.

With this, the film crossed the lifetime box office collection of Vijay's 2023 film Leo. During its 50-day-long run at the box office, Leo made ₹605.90 crore globally.

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Jailer 2 day 9 advance booking

The film sold 4.44 lakh tickets across 11,021 shows worth ₹7.58 crore for its second Friday shows across the country, Sacnilk reported.

Among the top contributors to the film's day 9 advance ticket sales are Tamil Nadu (₹3.32 crore), Karnataka (₹1.06 crore), Telangana (₹97.18 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (₹86.66 lakh) and Kerala (₹47.50 lakh). The top 10 states hold around 96% of the gross ticket sales.

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Cities that contributed the most to Jailer 2's advance bookings for Friday include Chennai (₹1.42 crore), Bengaluru (₹84.03 lakh), Hyderabad (₹55.10 lakh), Coimbatore (₹31.65 lakh), and Kochi (₹15.27 lakh). The top 10 cities hold around 50% of the gross ticket sales.

Why did Jailer 2 work at the box office?

The film's stupendous box office run is driven by a combination of Rajinikanth's star power, festival timing, and high-octane commercial elements. Besides this, the film features a star-studded cast and multiple cameos, adding to its multi-industry and pan-India appeal.

Jailer 2 story, cast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film focuses on retired jailer 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is pulled back into a violent underworld conflict to protect his family and confront a dangerous criminal organisation.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film stars Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik and Jatin Sarna in significant roles. It also has cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vinayakan.

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