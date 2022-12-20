Dog food instead of a Rs 1.2 lakh worth laptop! Yes that's what a man in UK received on ordering MacBook Pro on Amazon

Online product delivery has always been questionable when it comes to misplacements and mix-ups. Very often people end up receiving bizarre or wrong items instead of the things they ordered. In another incident of a mix-up, a UK customer was delivered dog food on ordering an expensive laptop.

61-year-old Alan Wood ordered a £1,200 (Rs 1,20,663) MacBook Pro for his daughter from Amazon but instead received two Pedigree packets. A Metro.co.uk report stated that the former IT manager placed the order on November 29 and opted to pay for the next-day delivery. On opening the package he was furious to see what the box had. He immediately contacted the company but they refused to refund.

The troubled customer narrated how he had to spend over 15 hours speaking to Amazon customer service executives and managers on the phone. "You can imagine the look on my face when I opened dog food instead of a MacBook Pro that cost me over £1,000," he was quoted by Metro.

He added that at first, he was confident the mix-up could be resolved, but after speaking to Amazon customer service, it was found that they couldn't help him. "That was unless I returned the laptop, which I never received, and even when I sent the dog food back to the warehouse, that made no difference."

However, sometime later the company apologised to him and promised full refund of the amount he paid. An apology was also issued to Wood by an Amazon spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, "We've now been in touch with the customer directly, apologized, and resolved the issue. A full refund has been processed."

A report by Daily Star stated that Wood was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare disease called Stone Man syndrome. The disease can lead to deformities and restricted movement, the report added.

