Speaking on the expectations from the upcoming Budget, Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales and Marketing, AM/NS India, said infrastructure development has supported India’s steel consumption growth, but the country needs to focus more aggressively on manufacturing.

“One thing that India really needs to double down on and give a big push is manufacturing,” Dhar said.

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He pointed out that the National Steel Policy 2017 had set a target of taking India’s steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, which he believes is broadly on track. However, the broader ambition of increasing manufacturing’s contribution to 25% of GDP remains an area where India is lagging.

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“Unless and until we don’t focus there as a country, we will have a lot of issues in terms of employment generation, long term,” he said.

According to Dhar, India needs to move beyond an infrastructure-led growth model and build a stronger manufacturing ecosystem that can integrate the country into global supply chains. He cited China as an example, arguing that even as steel consumption linked to construction has declined there, its manufacturing and engineering goods exports have helped sustain economic activity.

He said India’s ambition of becoming an alternative manufacturing destination under the China-plus-one strategy would remain difficult to achieve unless the country builds manufacturing capabilities at a much larger scale.

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Dhar identified ease of doing business and land acquisition as two critical areas requiring attention to improve the investment environment and facilitate industrial expansion.

“My expectation from the Budget is there should be something massive done like they did for GST. You see what has happened for the automobile sector. Similarly, some massive policy announcement should be done to give a fillip to manufacturing,” he said.

The comments come at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its domestic manufacturing base across sectors, including automobiles, steel and engineering goods. For the steel industry, stronger manufacturing activity would also create demand for value-added steel products beyond traditional infrastructure and construction applications.

Dhar said India needs to provide a stronger answer to global markets on its manufacturing capabilities and establish itself as a reliable part of the international supply chain.

The company believes that a greater focus on manufacturing would not only support domestic industrial growth but also help India move towards exporting higher-value manufactured products rather than relying primarily on the export of raw materials and intermediate products.

