CII seeks targeted tax incentives

Following a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R Mukundan called for tax incentives linked to additional investment, innovation and employment.

"For Union Budget 2027-28, CII has recommended targeted, time-bound tax measures that reward additional economic activity rather than offering general concessions. These include accelerated depreciation on new plant and machinery, a higher weighted deduction for incremental R&D spending, and a limited-period corporate tax benefit for companies that create additional net employment, verified through EPFO records", Mukundan said.

CII also recommended incentives for MSME modernisation and domestic production of critical components, machine tools, dies and moulds.

Capex and fiscal deficit expectations

CII proposed maintaining central capital expenditure at no less than 3% of GDP while targeting a fiscal deficit of approximately 4% in FY28.

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"Industry supports the Government’s fiscal consolidation path, and we recommend a fiscal deficit target of around 4 per cent of GDP in 2027–28, alongside continued debt reduction. Public capital expenditure must remain a priority. Keeping Central capex at no less than 3 per cent of GDP would help sustain growth momentum."

The industry body also suggested faster tax refunds, time-bound resolution of nearly five lakh pending first appeals and a Board of Tax Certainty.

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FICCI pushes manufacturing finance reforms

FICCI sought a dedicated development finance framework offering affordable, long-term credit to manufacturers.

It estimated that increasing manufacturing's contribution to 25% of GDP could require over ₹100 lakh crore in incremental credit during the next decade.

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The association also proposed strengthening domestic manufacturing across critical sectors, including chemicals, plastics and technology-intensive equipment.

For investors, FICCI recommended reconsidering long-term capital gains taxation, including graded rates based on holding periods.

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ASSOCHAM seeks robotics incentives

ASSOCHAM recommended a dedicated production-linked incentive scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors and precision components.

It also sought enhanced R&D deductions, technology-upgradation incentives for MSMEs and financing support for electric commercial vehicles.

The proposals reflect industry's expectations of a Budget that balances fiscal consolidation with investment-led growth, manufacturing competitiveness and employment generation.

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