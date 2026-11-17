Industry chamber FICCI, in a pre-Budget meeting on Tuesday on manufacturing, has proposed rationalising capital gains taxation of listed securities and has suggested that the government could consider restoring the exemption from LTCG tax on listed securities, as prevailed when STT was introduced in 2004, alongside a calibrated increase in STT on delivery-based transactions to protect some of the government revenues. Alternatively, it suggested that if a complete LTCG exemption is not possible, a graded scale of taxation for capital gains be considered, with longer-term holdings taxed at a lower rate.

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It has also suggested the establishment of a Development Finance Framework for Manufacturing to provide patient capital at competitive rates to support capacity expansion and large-scale investments in key emerging manufacturing sectors.

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Further, it has called for building domestic capabilities in critical manufacturing sectors through a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme as well as a dedicated PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) components.

LTCG was also discussed at a pre-Budget meeting with economists on November 16. “It was a wide-ranging discussion, and several suggestions were made. Long-term capital gains tax was just one of the issues discussed by a few,” said a person privy to the discussions.

Another source said that it was noted that the Indian economy has remained on a strong footing in the face of external volatilities. “The decision on where to invest by foreign investors is based on several factors including yields and the AI upcycle. As such, there is no structural problem with the Indian economy, and as global conditions are changing, India is finding favour with foreign investors again,” the source pointed out, adding that there were some views that there should not be any rollback of LTCG on equity investments.

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The issue of LTCG and securities transaction tax is likely to be discussed more in detail on November 18 when the finance minister is scheduled to meet representatives and experts from capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance sectors.

Several representations have also been made to the finance ministry by stakeholders in recent weeks calling for a review of the LTCG on equity investments to make the domestic equity market more attractive to foreign investors. At present, long-term capital gains from the sale of equities are taxed at 12.5%, with an exemption of Rs 1.25 lakh. Short-term capital gains are taxed at 20%, following an increase from 15% in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Ravi Agrawal, Chairperson, Central Board of Direct Taxes, had also noted that stakeholders are putting across their points, budget meetings are going on, and pre-Budget meetings are underway. “We would consider them, and I'm sure that on February 1, you will get to know. Ultimately, an analysis is being done. Whatever issues have been flagged or points raised by stakeholders are being examined,” he had said on November 16.

