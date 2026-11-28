To protect depositors and prevent market disruption, the FDIC reached an agreement with North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to assume substantially all of United Fidelity's deposits and purchase substantially all of its assets following a competitive bidding process.

According to FDIC figures as of September 30, 2026, United Fidelity held approximately $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in deposits. Under the resolution deal, First Citizens is assuming roughly $4.5 billion in deposits — excluding certain brokered deposits — and $3.1 billion in loans, acquiring the assets at a discount of about $2.6 billion with no deposit premium paid.

United Fidelity's 22 branches across Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and the US Virgin Islands will reopen under the First Citizens banner. Existing depositors automatically become First Citizens customers with uninterrupted access to their funds via checks, debit cards, and ATMs, while maintaining full FDIC insurance coverage. Loan borrowers have been instructed to continue making payments as usual.

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The collapse is the biggest US bank failure since regulators closed Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank in April 2024, whose assets and deposits were acquired by Fulton Bank. It also marks the seventh US bank failure of 2026.

For First Citizens, the transaction adds to a track record of absorbing distressed institutions, most notably its acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's loans and deposits during the March 2023 regional banking turmoil.