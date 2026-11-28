His remarks come amid growing concerns over the transaction's structure, transparency and potential implications for minority shareholders of APL Apollo Tubes.

SEBI summons APL Apollo officials

On November 27, SEBI summoned senior executives of APL Apollo Tubes to explain the structure of its proposed transactions with Tata Steel following concerns raised by minority shareholders, Moneycontrol reported.

According to the report, the regulator is examining whether the arrangement violates related-party transaction norms. SEBI may also summon Tata Steel officials to seek further clarification on the deal.

Meanwhile, APL Apollo Tubes informed stock exchanges on Friday that SEBI had extended the deadline for Tata Steel's open offer to acquire up to a 26% stake in the company from December 1 to December 8.

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The company said Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, the manager of the open offer, received regulatory approval on November 27 following a request from Tata Steel.

The open offer covers up to 7.28 crore fully paid-up equity shares, representing 26% of APL Apollo's expanded voting share capital, with a face value of ₹2 per share.

Why the ₹28,000 crore deal is under scrutiny

On November 22, Tata Steel approved the sale of its tubes business and its entire shareholding in Tata Steel Colors to APL Apollo Tubes for a combined consideration of up to ₹28,000 crore.

The transaction forms part of Tata Steel's broader strategy to unlock value from its downstream businesses and streamline its operations.

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However, proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services has called for a detailed examination of the transaction, citing concerns over corporate governance and minority shareholder protection.

ALSO READ: Sebi looking at Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes deal: Report

While acknowledging the strategic rationale behind the deal, InGovern urged SEBI and APL Apollo's audit committee to undertake a “substance-over-form” assessment of the arrangement.

According to Bloomberg, the advisory firm has asked independent directors to examine the underlying economic interests involved rather than relying solely on the transaction's contractual structure.

It has also recommended comprehensive disclosures, an independent fairness opinion, shareholder approval for all related-party elements and clarity on the funding mechanism before minority investors support the proposal.

Tata Steel CEO

Earlier this week, Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran told CNBC-TV18 that the company is exploring ways to address APL Apollo’s minority shareholders’ concerns, particularly over the proposed debt burden, without compromising the deal’s strategic objectives. He said APL Apollo had given no indication of deferring or scrapping the transaction. Both managements are in discussions to find a solution that protects shareholder interests while preserving APL Apollo’s operational agility and independent listed status.

DO READ: Tata Steel may revise APL Apollo deal after shareholder feedback, says CEO