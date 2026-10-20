France imposes overnight curfews and protest restrictions in Paris, Lille and Nice after violent unrest

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has ruled out a blanket curfew in Paris for now, saying partial and localised measures were more appropriate.

"My determination to restore order is absolute," he told reporters.

Curfews for minors in several cities

A source in Lecornu's office said a curfew for minors would be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two days in Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain, with the agreement of local mayors.

In Nice, mayor Eric Ciotti said he had signed an order imposing an overnight curfew for minors in central Nice. Marseille has banned gatherings and demonstrations.

French unions have also called for a new round of strikes and rallies on November 5.

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The unrest followed weeks of student demonstrations and comes six months before France's next presidential election. Rising living costs, concerns over public services, a weak economy and surging debt have added to tensions.

According to the Interior Ministry, around 2,400 people were arrested, one protester died from a cardiac arrest and nearly 1,000 officers were injured. Around 3,000 shops were affected over the weekend, according to the Federation of Trade and Retail.

Macron rejects minister's resignation

President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign and instead told him to end the barricades and looting and be transparent about what Macron called "intelligence and foresight failings".

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France deployed 60,000 police and other security forces on Saturday, Nunez said, but acknowledged that this was not enough to control violent crowds.

Luxury stores in central Paris, including Dior, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Gucci, were damaged. In Marseille, the official store of Olympique de Marseille was looted.

European governments have advised citizens travelling to France to avoid large crowds and exercise caution.