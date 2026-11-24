Song had once wanted to become a fashion designer. After college, she interviewed with fashion companies but eventually joined a hedge fund as a derivatives trader.

She started renting out clothes after reading about people making money by lending items from their wardrobes. She initially listed only a couple of pieces and quickly received her first rental request.

The first dress she rented out was a Gatsby-inspired design with fringe and sequins. She said the process was quick and easy, although it took a few months to get used to deliveries and customer service.

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By spring 2026, her rentals had grown enough for her to earn the platform's Star Lender status. By April, she said she was consistently making $5,000 a month, or around ₹4.65 lakh.

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She now has 460 listed items

Song initially rented out clothes she already owned. As the business began making money, she started buying more pieces, including multiple units of designs that were rented almost every week.

She also expanded the range of sizes in her collection. Dresses are her most popular category, especially designs from Retrofete and Cult Gaia. Designer shoes are also in demand.

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Song spends around two to three hours every day researching fashion trends and shopping for pieces that could attract renters. She also uses AI tools for trend research and studies popular listings on Pickle.

Pricing has also helped her attract customers. Since renters outside Boston have to pay for shipping, she usually prices her clothes 20% to 30% below similar listings in other major cities.

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‘I was always waiting for Friday’

Song said renting clothes has given her more control over her time, even though running the business still requires packing, shipping, cleaning and repairing clothes.

Reflecting on her Wall Street career, she said, "When I worked on Wall Street, I was always waiting for Friday to come. I'd wake up at 7 am dreading going to work. I knew I needed to change my life and try entrepreneurship," she said.

She now hopes to expand both her businesses and hire help. She also believes the flexibility of the clothing rental business could help her balance work and family life in the future.

"I hope to become a mom one day, and I think even then I'll still be renting because the business allows me to multitask and work on my own time, which has been so valuable to me," she said.