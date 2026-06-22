Qatar gas facility blast kills 13, including Indians; 66 injured, Embassy issues helpline for families

At least 13 people, including Indian nationals, were killed and 66 others injured after an explosion and fire ripped through a gas facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country's energy minister confirmed on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the Barzan local gas supply facility, one of Qatar's key energy installations. Addressing a press briefing, Qatar's Energy Minister and QatarEnergy CEO Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi said the explosion claimed the lives of 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins.

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The exact number of Indian victims was not immediately known.

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The Embassy of India in Doha said it is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and will render all help to the families of those who have lost their lives or have been injured.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who have unfortunately passed away in the sad incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City last night," the embassy said in a post on X.

- Embassy of India, Doha expresses deep concern at the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday, in which several people got injured and some are missing as per authorities.



- At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and… — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 22, 2026

The embassy also issued emergency helpline numbers: +974-55647502 and +974-55384683. Those seeking assistance can also contact cons.doha@mea.gov.in.

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According to local media reports, the injured include nationals from India, Qatar, Tanzania, Pakistan, Guinea, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria.

Earlier in the day, the Indian mission had expressed "deep concern at the unfortunate incident", noting that several people were injured and some remained missing.

"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it said.

QatarEnergy said the explosion occurred during the start-up of operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening, triggering a fire at the site.

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The company said emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze, which has since been brought under control.

(With inputs from PTI)