The golden pocket watch found on the body of 32-year-old Irish passenger Mary Mangan sold for £250,000 (₹3.17 crore), setting a record for an item sold from a third-class passenger.

The watch was returned to Mangan's family along with her other belongings. Mangan had moved to the US and returned to Ireland in early 1912 to visit her family.

The watch was recently displayed at Titanic Belfast along with the rest of the Mangan Collection.

Lady Duff Gordon's ring sells for £140,000

A diamond ring worn by first-class passenger Lady Duff Gordon was bought for £140,000 (₹1.77 crore), the highest amount ever paid for a piece of jewellery from the Titanic, according to auctioneer Andrew Aldridge of Henry Aldridge and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire.

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Another major sale was a letter written by first-class passenger Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez, which fetched £80,000 (₹1.01 crore).

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Written in Spanish on official Titanic letter-headed paper, the water-stained letter describes the ship in detail, including its paint colours, temperature and the number of diners. It was recovered from Gomez's body.

Jack Phillips' postcard sells for nearly ₹41 lakh

A postcard written by senior wireless operator Jack Phillips four days before the disaster sold for nearly £32,000 (₹40.5 lakh).

Phillips remained at his post sending wireless distress calls and helped coordinate rescue efforts as the ship went down. The postcard was written to his sister Elsie while the Titanic was docked in Southampton.

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Other items included an insurance document sold for £27,000 (₹34.2 lakh) and a rare ticket that fetched £45,500 (₹57.6 lakh).

"The sale total was well over £1m and Titanic items made up a large part of that," Aldridge said.

"The interest in the story is global, my clients come form all four corners of the world," he said.

"I think the prices reflect the enduring interest in the subject and what we're doing with these items is keeping individuals' memories alive," he added.