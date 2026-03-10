'We do not fear your hollow threats': Iran rejects Trump warning on Strait of Hormuz

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, on Tuesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's latest threat over the Strait of Hormuz. He said the Iranian people were undeterred by what he described as Trump's "hollow threats."

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In a tweet, Larijani declared: "The Ashura-loving Iranian people do not fear your hollow threats; for those greater than you have failed to erase it. So beware lest you be the ones to vanish."

الشعب الإيراني العاشورائي لا يخشى تهديداتكم الجوفاء؛

فقد عجز الأكبر منكم عن محوه…

فاحذروا أن تكونوا أنتم من يزول. pic.twitter.com/dmxd4kKTmi — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 10, 2026

Larijani, appointed by Ali Khamenei in August 2025, oversees defense, nuclear policy, intelligence coordination, and national security strategy amid escalating regional tensions

This comment came in response to Trump's earlier statement warning that any attempt by Iran to disrupt oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would lead to a fierce U.S. retaliation. Trump had stated, "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far." He also added, "Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them."

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In a second tweet, Larijani said that the "Strait of Hormuz will either be a Strait of peace and prosperity for all or will be a Strait of defeat and suffering for warmongers."

Trump's threat had come amid rising tensions in the region, energy supply disruption due to the effective closure of Hormuz. Iran's military actions have already targeted shipping lanes, escalating the already volatile situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

