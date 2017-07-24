Flipkart's Grand Gadget sale starts today: All you need to know about deals on laptops, cameras and more

Flipkart has come up with yet another sale with huge discounts on gadgets. The e-commerce giant has now come up with Grand Gadget Days for its customers starting from July 24 till July 26.

The three day shopping festival is offering deals as low as Rs 999.

Laptops:

Budget laptops from brands like Acer, iBall, Lava, and Micromax are available at a starting price of Rs 10,499.

Gaming laptops are listed with up to Rs 20,000. Apart from this, AIO desktops from Intel Intel, Lenovo, and HP start at Rs 32,490.

Laptops enable with Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processors are starting from Rs 26,990 and Rs 41,990 respectively.

Camera:

For photography enthusiasts, the Cannon EOS 700D DSLR camera is up for sale at Rs 39,499. Flipkart is offering Moto headphones worth Rs 6,999 for free with this purchase.

There is an additional discount of five per cent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

The GoPro Hero 5 sports and action camera is also up for grabs for Rs 36,100.

Tablets and iPad:

Flipkart is offering a great set of deals on purchase of Tablets from Lenovo, Apple, Samsung, Micromax, iBall among others.

The new iPad Pro starting from Rs. 49,900 is up for pre-order and is expected to be shipped on July 28. However, ther's a No Cost EMI option on select other Apple iPads.

Headphones and other accessories:

The company is offering discounts on Audio accessories like headphones, speakers, and Home Theatre systems. Deals on gaming hardware, accessories, and CDs are also available. Personal and health care gadget deals are offering products in as low as Rs 999.



