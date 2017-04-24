LG launches G6 in India priced at Rs 51,990: Features, specifications and more

Announced during the Mobile World Congress 2017 in February this year, LG has now launched the G6, its latest flagship smartphone, in India. The launch comes just five days after Samsung introduced its Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the country. The LG G6 comes with a price tag of Rs 51,990 and will be sold on Amazon India, as well as offline stores, starting April 25.



Ditching the modular functionality of its predecessor, this one is a single piece of hardware with IP68 certification for being dust and water resistant (for up to 1.5m and up to 30 minutes). It flaunts a 5.7 inch display with 80 per cent body-to-screen ratio. The quad high definition (QHD) display at the front has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The rear, too, is made of glass, which has been protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Sculpted from aluminium and glass, the smartphone features rounded corners and narrow bezels. LG also claims that the G6 has passed 14 different military-standard 810G tests, which increases its endurance against accidental drops or rough environment during everyday use.

Although flagship smartphones usually run on latest processors, G6 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor. It is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, and supports expandable memory. It runs on LG UX 6.0 operating system (Android 7.0 Nougat OS) and offers customisable home touch buttons, including notification, cauture+, QSlide and customisable colour setting.

The new phone also comes loaded with additional apps such as Smart Bulletin 2.0 - an information and launching app, LG Health 2.0 - a fitness app, Smart Doctor - a phone diagnosis for improved battery, Capture + for writing and drawing on nearly any screen and save to QuickMemo or gallery.

For imaging, LG has added a dual camera at the rear, which is also protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The rear camera module comprises 13 MP standard angle lens with 71 degree, along with 13 MP wide angle lens with 125 degree, plus auto mode, optical image stabilisation, focus tracking and square camera that divides the UI in two. It can also capture 4k videos. There is also a 5 MP wide angle lens at the front.

For immersive audio experience, LG has added Dolby Vision HDR. The phone packs a non-removable 3300 battery with Type C charging connector port with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options onboard include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Android Beam, Miracast and more.

