Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), meanwhile, will raise prices by an average of 0.5% across its entire portfolio of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and EVs. The actual increase will vary across models and variants.

Both automakers have cited rising input costs as the reason for the price revisions. Hyundai said it had been absorbing a substantial part of the increase through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation but would now pass on a limited portion to customers. f the cost increaseTata Motors said it would continue to absorb a significant share os.

The price hikes follow a revision by Maruti Suzuki India, which increased prices of select models by an estimated volume-weighted average of 0.31% from November 22, 2026. The company also cited sustained cost pressures despite its cost-reduction efforts.

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For prospective buyers, the December 1 deadline means that purchases of Hyundai and Tata Motors models before the price revision could help avoid the additional cost. However, the actual savings will depend on the model and variant chosen.

With three major carmakers announcing price increases within a short span, buyers may need to factor in higher acquisition costs when planning their next car purchase.