The company has clarified that this is an expression of interest, not a confirmed booking. Customers who register will be contacted when bookings open, but JSW has not announced a booking amount, launch price or delivery schedule.

MUST READ: JSW Motors to launch its first SUV in India on December 4. Here's what to expect

First model: Combat SUV

JSW Motors is expected to introduce the Combat as its first India-market model. The Combat will be a plug-in hybrid SUV based on the Jetour T2, with the company’s formal brand debut scheduled for Friday, December 4.

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December 4 is the unveiling date for the Combat, indicating that the brand’s debut and the vehicle’s introduction may take place across the first days of December. JSW Motors has not officially confirmed the model’s final name or India-specific specifications.

A new passenger-vehicle entrant

JSW Motors Limited is the JSW Group’s passenger-mobility venture. Its website currently carries the teaser “Mobility, Reimagined. Driving In Soon,” while withholding technical details of the first product.

The move positions JSW to enter a competitive Indian SUV segment at a time when manufacturers are expanding electrified and hybrid offerings. The Combat’s reported plug-in hybrid layout would place it among a growing set of SUVs targeting buyers seeking both electric-capable driving and conventional range.

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What to expect in December

The brand is expected to reveal more details next month, including the Combat’s design, powertrain, features, variants and pricing. Until then, the registration portal is the primary official channel for customers seeking launch updates.

JSW Motors’ decision to begin customer outreach before the formal launch suggests the company is preparing a coordinated market entry, with the website serving as the first public touchpoint for its passenger-vehicle business.