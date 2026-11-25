MUST READ: Car prices set to rise from December 1: Hyundai, Tata Motors announce hikes; here's how much more you may pay

Maruti moved first

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, had already implemented an increase on select models effective November 22. The company said the revision amounts to an estimated volume-weighted average increase of about 0.31 per cent.

“Despite sustained cost-reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimising the impact on customers,” Maruti Suzuki said.

The company had earlier raised prices in three rounds during the first half of FY27.

Tata Motors raises prices 0.5%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said it will raise prices across its entire passenger-vehicle portfolio by an average of 0.5 per cent with effect from December 1. The revision covers both internal-combustion-engine cars and SUVs as well as electric vehicles.

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In a regulatory filing, the company said the increase was intended to “partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs, which continue to remain elevated.”

Tata had already increased prices of cars and SUVs by up to ₹25,000 across its range in September, citing rising input and commodity costs.

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Hyundai to charge up to ₹8,000 more

Hyundai Motor India will increase prices on select models and variants by up to ₹8,000 from December 1. The company said the revision will vary across models and variants and is aimed at partly offsetting a sharp increase in input costs.

Unlike Tata’s portfolio-wide increase, Hyundai’s move is selective, applying to specific trims rather than every variant in its lineup.

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Hyundai attributed the decision to a “steep increase in input costs”.

Audi to revise prices from January

German luxury carmaker Audi India has also announced a price revision across its vehicle portfolio. Unlike the mass-market manufacturers, Audi has scheduled the increase for January 1, 2027, up to 2 per cent across its range.

The company cited sustained pressure from rising input costs as the reason for the revision.

Copper, steel costs weigh on margins

All three automakers (Tata, Hyundai and Audi) that announced hikes on Tuesday flagged rising copper prices as a key cost pressure during their earnings calls.

Tata Motors’ chief financial officer, Dhiman Gupta, said on November 13 that he expected steel, rubber and copper to keep costs under pressure in the December quarter.

Automakers have been absorbing a substantial portion of the cost inflation, but the latest announcements indicate that companies are now passing on part of the burden to consumers.

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December discount season ahead

The price increases come just ahead of the traditional December discount season, when dealers typically offer year-end offers to clear inventory before the model-year change. The timing sets up a contest between manufacturers seeking to protect margins and dealers looking to liquidate stock.

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For buyers, the message is clear: cars and SUVs across segments—from mass-market hatchbacks to luxury vehicles—are set to get more expensive in the coming weeks.

(With agency inputs)