Third-wave has begun in clusters of Mumbai, Delhi: Maharashtra Covid Task Force member

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has started in clusters in Delhi and Mumbai, explained a member of the Maharashtra Covid Task Force on Thursday. The statement comes in at a time when both the national capital and the financial capital of the country have recorded an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases.

Dr Rahul Pandit Director Critical Care Fortis Hospital, Member Maharashtra Covid Task Force told India Today TV that looking at the jump in coronavirus cases in Delhi and Mumbai it would be reasonable to say that the third wave has at least started in the clusters in Delhi and Mumbai.

"The rate at which the cases are doubling is giving an indication that these are the characteristics of omicron. But we are waiting for the genome sequencing reports of last few days to understand the share of omicron. Right now, it looks like a combination of Delta and Omicron." Pandit added.

The Maharashtra Covid Task Force member further added that one would have to wait for some ten days or so to see the rate of hospitalisation against the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Lockdown ahead?

Pandit was asked if a lockdown would be imposed in the days ahead as COVID-19 cases are rising and currently there is little crowd management at busy marketplaces. He replied that the decision is administrative in nature and that the state government would make the call keeping the health infrastructure in mind.

"As a doctor I will recommend that people follow the rules and not hesitate to get themselves tested if they feel the symptoms. Lockdown will be imposed only if the government sees that there is immense pressure on health infrastructure. Till then there isn't the need provider people follow the rules and wear masks in public places." he said

Explaining the logic behind the 9:00 pm to 6:00 am night curfew, he said, "9:00 pm to 6:00 am lockdown has a lot of symbolic importance. It sends a message to people to be more cognisant of the present situation".

Mumbai on December 29 had recorded 2,510 new covid cases. The tally of active sealed buildings has now risen to 45. So far, the city has also recorded 137 cases of the Omicron variant of the virus.

