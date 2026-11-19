The minister said attacks on commercial vessels pose a serious threat to seafarers’ safety and security, disrupt maritime trade and undermine the stability of global supply chains.

“Freedom of navigation and the unimpeded movement of merchant vessels through international waters are fundamental principles of international maritime law,” Sonowal said, adding that safe and secure sea lanes are essential for global trade, economic growth and energy security.

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Sonowal has directed DG Shipping and concerned officials to further strengthen maritime safety and security measures. These include enhanced monitoring of developments in high-risk areas, timely dissemination of security advisories, regular communication with shipping companies and vessel operators, and greater awareness among Indian seafarers about potential threats and precautionary measures.

The minister has also instructed the authorities to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian diplomatic missions, maritime stakeholders and international agencies to ensure prompt assistance and an effective response in the event of an incident involving Indian-flagged vessels or Indian seafarers.

According to the ministry, India-flagged vessels or vessels carrying cargo bound for India have completed 86 transits through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tracking of Indian vessels and seafarers

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The ministry’s e-Navik seafarer tracking module is currently tracking more than 800 vessels in the Persian Gulf region, west of the Strait of Hormuz, while over 200 vessels are being tracked in the Gulf of Oman, east of the Strait.

Sonowal also reviewed the compensation status of victims and directed the Director General of Shipping to brief him personally on the progress. He enquired about measures being taken to ensure timely assistance to the next of kin of those affected.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting Indian seafarers, Sonowal said their safety, security and welfare remain the highest priority.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor developments and strengthen coordination with relevant authorities to protect Indian maritime interests and ensure the safety of seafarers operating in high-risk waters.

