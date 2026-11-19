The issue however, is that these bulk whisky imports in containers are being deemed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to be compound alcoholic preparations that are used to blend and manufacture whisky in India as part of the tariff line ‘food preparations not elsewhere specified or included’. Accordingly, customs authorities are understood to be seeking a higher rate of duty of 150%.

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“This is a classification dispute. It is not as if charging a higher tax rate on bulk whisky imports will generate windfall revenue. The issue is with the customs notifications for the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement,” explained a source.

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had underlined that India would honour its commitments under the trade deal and efforts are underway to resolve it at the earliest. He had explained that there are essentially duties on three lines and concerns are over these three lines.

This is the first dispute arising out of the India-UK CETA that came into effect in July this year and efforts are underway to address it at the earliest. Sources noted that this will also give comfort to industry and investors that have for long highlighted India’s uncertain tax regime.

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Experts also said that the logjam has occurred due to classification issues. Karthik Iyer, Partner – Indirect Tax, Tax & Regulatory Advisory, BDO India said the present controversy is fundamentally a customs classification issue arising in the implementation of the India-UK trade agreement.

“While importers contend that bulk Scotch whisky imports should be eligible for the concessional duty framework under the FTA, customs authorities appear to be taking a view that such products fall under a different tariff entry attracting a higher duty incidence,” he said, adding that the outcome of this dispute could have significant working capital and compliance implications for the alcoholic beverage industry, particularly for manufacturers dependent on imported Scotch inputs for domestic blending operations."

Thousands of litres of bulk Scotch whisky are being held at Indian ports as customs investigators maintain that the shipments fall under a classification attracting a higher levy. The dispute has disrupted imports and affected Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi, which use bulk Scotch to make blended whiskies for India's $65 billion liquor market.