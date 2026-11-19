India is expected to account for more than 90% of the region's additional export containers during this period.

According to Oxford Economics' TradePrism forecasts, South Asia's containerised exports will increase from approximately 11 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025 to 18 million by 2035.

India alone is projected to add around 6.3 million TEUs, significantly exceeding the contributions of neighbouring economies.

Bangladesh's containerised exports are expected to grow 3.9% annually, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan will register growth below 2%.

South Asia is also forecast to outperform China and Southeast Asia in percentage growth, although both regions will record larger absolute increases in container volumes.

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Traditional industries remain dominant

Despite India's push into electronics, pharmaceuticals and automobiles, established industries are expected to generate most additional containerised exports.

Agricultural raw materials will contribute approximately 1.1 million TEUs, followed by textiles, apparel and footwear at 910,000 TEUs.

Base metals, chemicals, plastics and rubber will also contribute significantly.

By contrast, electronics and electrical equipment will add just 250,000 TEUs, representing approximately 4% of India's projected increase.

Oxford Economics noted that high-value, lightweight products such as semiconductors often travel by air, meaning export value growth does not necessarily translate into higher container volumes.

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Can India strengthen manufacturing competitiveness?

The projections highlight opportunities for India to expand its role in global supply chains as China increasingly shifts towards higher-value manufacturing.

However, sustaining this expansion could require stronger port infrastructure, efficient inland transport, competitive logistics costs and improved manufacturing capabilities.

Trade agreements and export diversification could also influence India's ability to capture additional global demand.

The report does not quantify these infrastructure requirements or assess the impact of individual trade agreements.

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India-US trade corridor to expand

Containerised exports from India to the United States are projected to increase by approximately 600,000 TEUs between 2025 and 2035.

Shipments to China and Vietnam are also expected to rise substantially, highlighting the importance of Asian markets alongside Western destinations.

Overall, the forecasts suggest India could strengthen its regional manufacturing position, although converting higher shipping volumes into broader industrial competitiveness will remain a key challenge.

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