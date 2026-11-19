"Thanks PM @Narendra Modi for asking these questions of India Inc. They have massively hiked CEO compensation and Board compensation in many cases but starting salaries in many cases for last 10 years are barely above inflation. These cos should be exposed for hurting young Indians. @PMOIndia," Pai wrote on X.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi, while addressing FICCI's Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi, questioned whether businesses had passed on the benefits of government reforms to their employees.

Don't Miss: Where are the jobs and higher wages? PM Modi questions India Inc over massive corporate tax cuts

'Have you increased the salary of your employees?'

PM Modi pointed to the reduction in corporate tax rates and income tax relief provided by the government, asking industry leaders what they had done in return.

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"If I talk about the industry, then in the past years, the government has put a lot of emphasis on Ease of Doing Business. In 2014, the Basic Corporate Tax Rate was 30 per cent. We have reduced it to 22 per cent. Today in India there is no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh," Modi said.

He then took a swipe at business leaders over their demands for further concessions. "I know you will not clap, I know it very well, because your hunger is so much that no matter how much we do, your stomach is not full. I have waived off tax on income of 12 lakh. Have you increased the salary of your employees? Have you increased the number of your employees?"

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The Prime Minister said the government had taken several measures to increase disposable income, reduce taxes and support demand, but questioned whether industry was doing enough to use these opportunities.

"We dared to give such a huge concession in Income Tax. Due to this, the purchasing power of our people has increased a lot. We have simplified the system of returns and refunds, so that the money of taxpayers does not remain stuck in the system unnecessarily. I am unable to understand whether what we are doing is useful for you or we are doing it just like that!" he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to GST reforms, saying lower taxes on several products had supported consumer demand and benefited businesses. "Due to GST Reforms, taxes on many products of the country have been reduced. Demand has also increased due to this, and our Industry and Business Houses are getting direct benefit from it," he said.

'Modi asks companies to make use of trade agreements'

The Prime Minister also urged Indian companies to take advantage of free trade agreements signed with major economies rather than wait for further government intervention.

"In the past few years, India has signed trade agreements with many countries around the world. Have you ever sat down and thought about it, FICCI members? When a free trade agreement is reached with the world's major economies, it means doors have opened for you. Have you made any plans to seize the opportunity, or will you have to come to your place for this too?" Modi asked.