The combined m-cap of the 10 companies stood at approximately Rs 106.30 lakh crore, equivalent to around $1.14 trillion, using an exchange rate of Rs 93.27 per US dollar. This puts Anthropic's proposed valuation about 32 per cent above the combined market value of these Indian companies.

The comparison is even more striking at the individual company level. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's most valuable company, has a m-cap of Rs 18.54 lakh crore, or approximately $198.78 billion, at Thursday's close. Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation is about 7.5 times RIL's market value.

Among India's top 10 companies, Bharti Airtel Ltd has the second-highest m-cap at Rs 13.40 lakh crore, followed by Jio Platforms Ltd at Rs 12.85 lakh crore and HDFC Bank Ltd at Rs 12.66 lakh crore.

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ICICI Bank Ltd has a market cap of Rs 11.53 lakh crore, while State Bank of India (SBI) is valued at Rs 10.69 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has a market value of Rs 8.49 lakh crore, followed by Bajaj Finance at around Rs 6.93 lakh crore, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at about Rs 5.79 lakh crore and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) at around Rs 5.42 lakh crore.

Anthropic's valuation is based on a fully diluted basis, while the figures for Indian companies reflect their market capitalisations at Thursday's close. The comparison is intended to illustrate the difference in scale between the two valuations.

Meanwhile, veteran banker Uday Kotak also noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Anthropic's proposed valuation is "more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies."

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