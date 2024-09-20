Physics Wallah raises $210 million at $2.8 billion valuation

Physics Wallah Private Limited (PW), one of India’s leading and profitable edtech companies, has successfully closed its Series B funding round, raising $210 million. This investment has boosted the company’s post-money valuation to $2.8 billion, a 2.5x increase from its previous $1.1 billion valuation when it became a Unicorn. The round was led by Hornbill Capital, with significant contributions from Lightspeed Venture Partners, along with existing investors GSV and WestBridge.

Amid challenging times for the edtech sector, Physics Wallah’s funding round stands as a beacon of hope, highlighting the strong confidence of both new and existing investors in the company’s mission to democratise education across India.

The newly-raised funds will be strategically deployed to scale operations, focussing on market consolidation. Physics Wallah aims to expand into the K-12 formal education segment, enhance its content and publications, and pursue inorganic growth through mergers with community-driven education platforms. As it continues to grow, PW remains committed to empowering students and helping them achieve their academic goals through these strategic initiatives.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, said, “This investment is not just a validation of our efforts to democratise education and make quality education accessible to every student in India, but also a testament to the impact we have created over the years. Prateek and I are excited to partner with Hornbill Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners in this journey, and we deeply appreciate the continued trust from WestBridge and GSV.”

Prateek Maheshwari, Co-founder of Physics Wallah, added, “Our focus has always been on creating value for our students and ensuring their success. This new round of funding will enable us to expand our reach, enhance our technological capabilities, and continue delivering unparalleled learning experiences. This comes on the back of strong sustainable YoY growth - in fact FY25 is going to be the year of largest absolute EBIDTA profitability for the PW Group. There are no good or bad markets but only good or bad stories - and ours is a great impact story!"

Physics Wallah produces 9,500 hours of educational content every week with a student base across 18,808 pin codes, accounting for almost 98% of pin codes in India. This funding will bolster its already significant cash reserves to support its future growth plans. PW’s expansion — from school education to skilling — is integral to the strategic vision.