Online payments grow by 104% in 2021; BNPL shines: Razorpay report

If you thought the United Payments Interface (UPI) was the only shining spot of India’s burgeoning fintech industry, think again. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is increasingly turning into a favourite credit instrument for millions of Indians with payments in this sector growing by a whopping 637 per cent in 2021, a report by the fintech major Razorpay stated.



The report, titled 'The (Covid) Era of Rising Fintech,' points out that recurring payments have grown by 225 per cent during the previous year. BNPL transactions registered a 569 per cent growth in 2020, and this massive jump from 2020 to 2021 indicates that this sector is very well on its way to make short-term credit mainstream with easier and faster access, the report argued.

Other payment methods also contributed significantly to total transactions in 2021, such as UPI (63.02 per cent) and Card (25.92 per cent).

The report is based on online transactions held on the Razorpay platform from January to December 2020 and 2021,and it provides a detailed view of the evolving fintech ecosystem, the digital spending patterns of consumers and an analysis of how different sectors and payment modes performed during 2020 to 2021.

When it came to digital transactions, payments related to telecom and electricity bills soared by 3640 per cent and 2353 per cent, respectively, from 2020 to 2021.

“Among many disruptions we have seen since the pandemic, the rise of the digital economy has been the most significant one and it is changing the way online payments are happening in India. On one hand, consumers are spending more with the help of user-friendly financial products like BNPL, while on the other, they are also saving through investing in mutual funds and indulging in active trading. I believe such a transformation of the financial landscape will have profound implications for business, society and government. Today, India is outpacing the world in digital payments,” Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay said.

In terms of sectors contribution, lifestyle and fashion were the highest contributors of e-commerce transactions in 2020, however, it has been overtaken by groceries in 2021, which saw a growth of 233 per cent.

Fitness-related transactions saw a surge of 611 per cent, as per the report. The report also argues that the festive season provided a huge impetus to the e-commerce transactions accounting for one-third of all such payments.

Delhi, Karnataka lead in digital payments

Delhi raced ahead of Karnataka in terms of digital transaction volumes, contributing to 18.69 per cent of all online transactions and grew by 208.82 per cent from 2020 to 2021. For the first time, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir warmed up to digital transactions with 162.54 per cent and 161.44 percent growth rates, respectively in 2021. This could possibly be a result of revived tourism in these states. Further, Tier-2 cities and Tier-3 cities recorded a significant average growth of almost 50 per cent in transaction volumes, from 2020 to 2021, the report noted.



Which industries saw the highest online payments?

The Razorpay report says that food and beverages and the BFSI sector were top contributors of the total transactions, followed by games, utilities, and e-commerce.

With more people opting for freelancing, services saw the highest growth of 769.86 per cent in transaction volumes as compared to 2020. Housing and real estate was the second fastest-growing sector in 2021. It saw a whopping growth of 315.65 per cent and had 4 times the transactions it did in 2020. With remote/hybrid work becoming the norm, professionals are perhaps settling in their hometowns as this sector in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities saw an average growth of over 210 per cent as compared to 2020, it added.



It further said that online food orders continued to gain popularity, growing by 284.89 per cent in the last one year.



“While e-commerce was mostly consumer led in 2020, wholesale e-commerce grew by over 1500 per cent in 2021, indicating the rise of digital adoption among businesses. The increase in usage in the games sector is from the increasing popularity of Fantasy League and Esports. With an increased demand for games among consumers, game developer tools were in demand, with transaction volume for the sub-sector growing by 365.83 per cent in 2021. Interestingly, Tier-3 cities saw the highest growth in online gaming with transaction volumes growing by 45.5 per cent ,” it added.

