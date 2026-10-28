Brighten your Diwali with unbeatable savings of up to 30%* on flights

This Diwali, turn every journey into a celebration, with savings of up to 30% on flights*. Whether you're reuniting with loved ones, discovering somewhere new, or sharing meaningful moments along the way, travel with the airline that brings people and places closer together.
Privilege Club members can enjoy an exclusive offer! Use promo code DIWALI26 and collect up to 6,000 bonus Avios when you book on qatarairways.com or our app. Book by 10 November 2026 for travel until 31 March 2027. Visit qatarairways.com or download the mobile app.