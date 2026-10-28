Brighten your Diwali with unbeatable savings of up to 30%* on flights

Privilege Club members can enjoy an exclusive offer! Use promo code DIWALI26 and collect up to 6,000 bonus Avios when you book on qatarairways.com or our app.

IMPACT FEATURE Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:47 PM IST

Qatar Airways' Privilege Club members can enjoy an exclusive offer!