CCTV footage shows police personnel scrambling for cover

CCTV footage retrieved by the police shows personnel rushing towards the lock-up corridor, locking themselves inside the public facilitation desk room and trying to take cover behind an aluminium gate as Nabeel moved through the police station. Officers said those present, including sub-inspectors, did not have firearms to deter him.

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According to officers, the footage also shows Nabeel pinning down a sub-inspector and stabbing him. A policeman is seen entering the station with a helmet in his hand before turning back after noticing the commotion.

Under the rules, the emergency officer should always have a weapon and a working wireless set. However, police officers said both the sentry at the gate and the duty officer were women and were unarmed.

Nabeel was called for counselling over family dispute

Nabeel entered the police station at around 2.30 pm after being called for counselling to resolve a family dispute. His mother and sister were inside the public facilitation desk room when he arrived.

The footage shows him entering the station, shouting at police personnel and then attacking them without provocation. He allegedly pushed past the unarmed woman sentry at the gate. Officers said people called for questioning or counselling are usually not frisked before being allowed inside.

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According to a police reconstruction of the incident, Nabeel held a small, sharp knife in his right hand and first stabbed Sub-Inspector Arvind, who was speaking on the phone, in the neck. Some policemen tried to stop him, but there was no serious effort to overpower him. He then repeatedly stabbed another police officer.

The footage shows policemen carrying lathis emerging from different parts of the premises only after the attack had ended. Officers said their priority at that stage was to take the injured personnel to hospital.

Inquiry examines delay in communication and police response

Police sources said the chitha munshi, or duty roster clerk, tried to contact the SHO but could not get through because of network issues. He then contacted the SHO's deputy, who alerted senior officers.

The inquiry is examining how quickly information about the attack was conveyed, how the alert was escalated and what steps were taken to mobilise assistance. It will also look into the response of the personnel, the absence of weapons and the lack of a functioning communication chain during and after the attack.

Nabeel shot after allegedly attacking police teams

After leaving the police station, Nabeel allegedly snatched a scooter from a passer-by and fled. Between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm, he was cornered in a narrow, crowded lane near Chitli Qabar, about two kilometres from the police station.

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A Special Staff team led by Inspector Sandeep and an Anti-Auto Theft Squad team led by Sandeep Dabas took part in the operation. Police officers said Nabeel allegedly attacked the personnel, following which they opened fire and hit him six times in the legs.

Police examine Nabeel's family circumstances

The police are examining Nabeel's personal background and family circumstances. DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said they were also investigating whether he had a history of drug use.

Nabeel was apparently unemployed. His mother and sister had complained to the police that he assaulted and abused them. His family had got him married in August, but his wife left him soon afterwards.

Attack raises questions over weapons available to police

Police officers said the incident had highlighted hesitation among personnel over carrying and using service weapons, as even an accidental discharge or misfire could lead to departmental inquiries and prolonged scrutiny.

Officers also said the attack had raised questions about the options available to police personnel when confronting an armed attacker. They said personnel could either use a lathi or a firearm, with no option available between the two.

The attack left nine police personnel injured while 35 armed officers, including the SHO, were away on VIP duty. The inquiry will examine the absence of weapons inside the station, the communication failures and the response to the attack, while the police continue to investigate Nabeel's background and the circumstances that led to the incident.