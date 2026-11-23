According to the bride’s father, Subhash Kumar, the family had booked a Hyundai Aura for the groom, identified as Kuldeep. However, Kuldeep allegedly insisted on a Brezza, saying he did not like the car booked for him.

Kumar said he cancelled the Aura booking and started looking for a Brezza, but could not arrange one because it was unavailable at some showrooms.

The bride’s family also alleged that they had arranged quality furniture, including sofas and an almirah, for the groom’s family. They had also arranged a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and a silver anklet, Kumar claimed.

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More demands before wedding

Kumar further alleged that the groom’s family demanded jewellery for the groom’s brother and his wife, following which he placed an order with a goldsmith.

He also claimed that, at the groom’s family’s insistence, he arranged a decorated mare, or ‘ghori’, for ₹11,000 and a DJ for ₹13,500. These expenses would otherwise have been borne by the groom’s family, he said.

Groom and mother leave venue

On the wedding day, Kumar said he was surprised when Kuldeep and his mother arrived at the venue at around 7.15 pm in ordinary clothes.

When the groom did not find a Brezza at the venue, he allegedly began abusing Kumar and other members of the bride’s family, according to the complaint.

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Kumar said he tried to pacify the groom and his mother and urged them to complete the wedding rituals. However, despite repeated persuasion, the two left the venue.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Gahlawat said on Monday that a complaint had been received from the bride’s family.

Police said the family had sought a day’s time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then.