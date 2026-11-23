Speaking about the findings, Sumit Tayal, CEO, Give, said the biggest concern is not the withdrawal of corporate funding itself, but the disruption caused by sudden exits.

Why sudden CSR exits hurt non-profits

"Exits are inevitable, what hurts are sudden exits. The most senior people suddenly shift focus to raising alternate funding rather than delivering impact. If that fails, which it often does, staff are let go and projects shut down. CSR usually works on a three-year horizon, but most change on the ground takes longer, so an abrupt exit often leaves the work half done," Tayal said.

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The report shows that only 24% of non-profits with annual budgets below ₹1 crore say most of their CSR relationships have lasted four years or longer. Even among organisations exceeding ₹20 crore, the proportion is just 36%.

Changes in key CSR leadership and shifting CSR priorities are among the factors contributing to funding instability.

Should companies adopt a 12-month exit policy?

Tayal believes companies should introduce structured withdrawal mechanisms to minimise disruption.

"It's unreasonable to expect a company to fund any project forever. Exits, even early ones, are a fact of life, and how they are handled makes the difference. Companies can choose to ramp-down gradually, say over a 12-month period. That gives the non-profit time to reduce its team gradually, withdraw from project sites properly, and bring in the next funder. Enshrining this in the policy would be a bold step."

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Delayed disbursements add to uncertainty

Beyond longer grants, 62% of non-profits want timely disbursements, while 51% seek greater funding flexibility.

"Delayed disbursement is one of the easier problems to fix. It needs earlier decision-making, not faster decision-making," Tayal said.

"The fix is to move that work earlier and finalise allocations and approvals in Q1. Some CSR teams go further, and do the groundwork in the last quarter of the previous year, so funds are ready to disburse in the first quarter itself."

Are NGOs receiving enough operational support?

The report also finds that only 17% of non-profits receive overhead support exceeding 10%, while 10% receive none.

Tayal questioned the perception that spending on organisational infrastructure represents waste.

"In most businesses, spending under 10% on these is considered an underinvestment in the organisation's future. In non-profits it's the reverse - anything above 5% or 10% is seen as waste. But these functions keep the right talent and systems in place so that delivery works. They are an investment in consistent quality, not a leak."

He added that the appropriate overhead allocation should reflect actual costs rather than a fixed benchmark.

"10% is the right number if that reflects the true cost of these functions. So is 15%, or 20%, and globally some funders have moved to that range, though it's still rare in India."

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The findings suggest that improving CSR effectiveness may require companies to rethink not just how much they contribute, but also how consistently and sustainably they support non-profit partners.