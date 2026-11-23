Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The company said it took immediate steps to mitigate the impact of the incident and activated precautionary measures and response protocols.

The company clarified that, as of now, no impact has been observed on its business-critical applications. It has also reported the incident to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

"This is to inform that Suzlon has been impacted by a cyber incident. The Company took immediate action to mitigate its impact and initiate precautionary actions and response protocols. At this stage, no impact is observed on business-critical applications by this event. This incident has also been reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). We request all to refrain from rumours and speculations in this regard and we appreciate the patience and support of all our customers, vendors and team members in keeping Suzlon strong and secure. This incident neither falls under Part A nor under Part B of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 however as a matter of prudence, this disclosure is being made. This is for your information as also for the information of your members and the public at large," said Suzlon Energy.

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About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.