The video, which carried the text overlay "Humble request to all VIPs,” showed Deshpande explaining that he had everything ready for his journey but was caught in the traffic jam.

"Everyone is stuck because of VIP movement. There is some VIP who is going from here. I don't know who it is, but everyone, including the Rapido driver, is telling me that most of the cars here are going to the airport. This is unbelievable," he said.

Deshpande said the situation was particularly upsetting for people who follow the rules, pay taxes and are simply trying to go about their work.

"To be punished by people in authority and inconvenienced like this is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

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Deshpande said he might eventually reach the airport and forget about the incident, but such delays could have much bigger consequences for other commuters.

Someone could be rushing to an examination, dealing with an emergency or trying to catch an important flight, he pointed out.

Deshpande was travelling to Rajkot and was unsure when the next flight would be if he missed his scheduled one. Despite leaving well in advance, the traffic disruption had put his plans at risk.

He urged bureaucrats and government officials to find other ways to manage VIP movement without blocking major roads.

"Take taxpayer money and take helicopters. I don't care. But leave people alone. Just please leave people alone," he said.

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In the caption, Deshpande also questioned the civic sense of people in positions of authority.

"We cannot complain about the civic sense of the public when the civic sense of people at the top is this poor. Over and over and over again.”

His video drew reactions online, with several social media users sharing similar experiences of being inconvenienced by VIP convoys.