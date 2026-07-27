Bihar cop who fired AK-47 at NEET protesters suspended; 15-year-old shot in neck, now stable

A Bihar police officer was suspended after he was caught on video firing at least one round from an AK-47 at protesting students during the July 25 Bihar Bandh.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has approached the Supreme Court with a Public Interest Litigation regarding the firing that took place during widespread protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam papers. The statewide shutdown witnessed large demonstrations across multiple districts, prompting police to deploy water cannons, tear gas, and lathicharge to control the crowds.

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Three injured, including a teenager

Three individuals injured in the Siwan incident are receiving treatment at Jayprabha Medanta Hospital in Patna and are reported to be in stable condition. Among them is 15-year-old Md Arif, a shop worker who, according to his family, was returning home after closing his shop during the bandh when he was shot in the neck. Doctors successfully removed the bullet, and he is now stable.

Political reactions

Bihar’s Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded accountability for the officials responsible, sharing footage of the firing on social media that shows a police officer opening fire on students. Similarly, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident, drawing parallels with Delhi protests, noting the recurring use of force against student demonstrators, from pellet guns in the capital to firearms in Bihar.

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Police response

Authorities stated that maintaining law and order remains their primary duty and emphasized that any breach of protocol is being taken seriously. A departmental inquiry has been launched to determine if the firearm was discharged following proper procedures, and further disciplinary or legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.