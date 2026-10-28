BJP fields Hardeep Singh Puri for Rajya Sabha bypoll from seat vacated by L Murugan

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Puri's nomination comes after the BJP did not include him in its list of candidates for the October 16 Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. His current term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh is due to end on November 25.

भाजपा की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने मध्य प्रदेश में होने वाले राज्यसभा उप-चुनाव 2026 के लिए श्री @HardeepSPuri के नाम पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। https://t.co/K4TmfcIXf2 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 28, 2026

Murugan resigned from the Rajya Sabha on October 13, with the vacancy arising on October 14. His term was originally scheduled to continue until April 2, 2030. Murugan had said he wanted to focus on strengthening the BJP's organisation in Tamil Nadu.

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According to the Election Commission's schedule, nominations for the Madhya Pradesh bypoll can be filed until November 2, followed by scrutiny on November 3 and withdrawal of candidature until November 5.

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Polling, if required, will take place on November 12 between 9 am and 4 pm, with counting beginning at 5 pm the same day.

Puri's nomination also comes at a time when his petroleum portfolio has assumed greater significance amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and concerns over global energy supplies. His ministry has been overseeing measures to protect India's fuel availability and energy security against disruptions linked to the conflict.

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Under Puri's tenure, India has also stepped up efforts to expand domestic oil and gas exploration and reduce import dependence.

In July, the government announced the start of drilling at the first appraisal well in the Mahanadi offshore basin, part of a programme involving four planned deepwater wells to assess hydrocarbon potential.

