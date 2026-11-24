Justice Amit Mahajan also directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to provide all necessary assistance to the senior citizen to ensure compliance with the order, if required.

What the court said

The court said a senior citizen cannot be forced to continue sharing his own house with his children against his wishes.

"Further, a senior citizen cannot be compelled to share his own house with his children against his wishes, more so when the relationship between the parties has deteriorated to such an extent that the petitioner has been constrained to litigate against Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 since the year 2022 and to seek police assistance under the orders of this Court. At the age of 85 years, the petitioner is entitled to live in his own house peacefully and with dignity," the court observed.

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The High Court noted that the man was the absolute owner of the property and that his son and daughter-in-law had not claimed any ownership rights over it. They were living there because of their relationship with him.

The court said the authorities had wrongly insisted that the senior citizen prove harassment with clear evidence before ordering an eviction.

"No such requirement is contemplated under the Act or the 2009 Rules. By insisting on the same, the learned authorities below have imposed a condition which the statute does not contemplate, and have thereby committed an error of law," Justice Mahajan held.

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Harassment inside a home can be hard to prove

The court said harassment of senior citizens by their children can happen inside the home and may be difficult to prove through independent evidence.

It also said proceedings under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, are summary in nature. Authorities cannot insist on the same level of proof that would be required in a civil or criminal trial.

The court also considered multiple police complaints filed by the petitioner since 2022 and earlier directions to the police to provide him assistance over the alleged threat from his son and daughter-in-law.

It said a business dispute between the petitioner's sons could not, by itself, be used to reject the senior citizen's complaint or deny him protection under the Act.

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Why the earlier orders were rejected

The High Court also questioned two enquiry reports submitted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

The first report, dated February 25, 2023, said it could not be established whether the senior citizen's complaint of harassment was genuine. The High Court said this was an inconclusive finding and could not be treated as proof that his allegations were false.

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The second report, dated September 17, 2025, recorded the submissions of both sides and details of a house visit but did not properly discuss the evidence or what was found during the visit.

"It proceeds to conclude, in a single line, that the allegation of harassment is not established, as no clear evidence of harassment has been observed. A conclusion bereft of reasons cannot be termed a finding," the court observed.

How the case reached the High Court

The petitioner acquired the property from the Delhi Development Authority in 1980 and converted it into freehold in 2000.

He approached the authorities in 2022 seeking the eviction of his eldest son and daughter-in-law under the Senior Citizens Act. He alleged that they refused to make alternative accommodation arrangements and that their behaviour towards him had deteriorated over the years.

The District Magistrate rejected his plea in August 2023, saying the allegations of harassment were not established and that the matter appeared to involve a business dispute between his sons.

After the matter was sent back for fresh consideration, the District Magistrate again rejected the petition in October 2025. The Divisional Commissioner upheld the decision in April 2026.

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The senior citizen then approached the Delhi High Court.

Supreme Court ruling cited

The High Court relied on the Supreme Court's August 2026 judgment in Ravi Kant Gupta v. State of Uttar Pradesh, which held that a Maintenance Tribunal can order children to be evicted from a senior citizen's property when it is necessary for the senior citizen's maintenance and protection.

It also relied on the Delhi High Court's judgment in Pritam Singh v. Government of NCT of Delhi, which held that a senior citizen seeking eviction only needs to show that the property requires protection and does not necessarily have to prove ill-treatment by the son or another legal heir.

The High Court set aside the District Magistrate's order dated October 28, 2025, and the Divisional Commissioner's order dated April 28, 2026. The son and daughter-in-law have been directed to vacate the property within four weeks.

(With inputs from ANI)