Produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the event is expected to attract more than 35,000 attendees, reflecting the growing appetite for large-scale international concerts in India.

Charlie Puth's India debut

Puth, known for global hits including Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again, expressed excitement about performing for Indian audiences.

"I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can't wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai," Puth said.

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"I'm looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates."

Ellie Goulding and Indian indie artists join lineup

BRIT Award-winning British singer Ellie Goulding, known for Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights, will perform alongside Puth.

The festival will also feature Indian independent artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. Organisers said additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, said the event aims to bring international and Indian talent together.

"With Charlie Puth headlining and Ellie Goulding as the main support act, alongside an exciting mix of global and Indian talent, we're looking forward to creating a world-class live music experience," he said.

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When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow, with HSBC associated with the festival.

The HSBC pre-sale begins on November 23 and continues until November 24, 2026. General ticket sales open on November 25.

Ticket prices have not been disclosed in the announcement. Entry will be subject to applicable Maharashtra excise regulations.

India's growing international concert market

The announcement comes as India increasingly attracts international performers and large-format music events, creating opportunities for concert promoters, ticketing platforms and corporate sponsors.

Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India, said the festival would bring together global performers and emerging Indian talent as part of the company's broader cultural engagement initiative.

Beyond the February concert, Johnnie & Co. plans additional collaborations across music, sport and fashion throughout 2027.

For Mumbai's live entertainment industry, the festival represents another major international concert, bringing global pop stars and homegrown musicians onto the same stage.