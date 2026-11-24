Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress. Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਭਲਾਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਐੱਨਡੀਏ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਪਰਤਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਵੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ’ਤੇ। ਸਾਡਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਭਾਵਿਕ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕ-ਪੱਖੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮਿਲੇ, ਜੋ ਸੂਬੇ ਨੂੰ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਵੇ। ਅਟਲ ਜੀ, ਅਡਵਾਨੀ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੰਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ-ਭਾਜਪਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕਸੌਟੀ ’ਤੇ ਖਰਾ ਉਤਰਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਵਜੋਂ ਉੱਭਰੇਗਾ। @Akali_Dal_ @BJP4India — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2026

The BJP and SAD announced the revival of their political partnership on Tuesday, ending a six-year separation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement at a joint press conference in New Delhi, saying the reunion had made the NDA complete. He said Modi had spoken to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to welcome the party back.

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Shah said the Akali Dal would be the senior partner in Punjab and that the chief minister would come from the senior alliance partner. He also set December 31, 2029, as the deadline for making Punjab drug-free.

The two parties had governed Punjab together for two consecutive terms between 2007 and 2017. Their alliance broke down in September 2020 after the SAD quit the NDA over its opposition to the Centre’s three farm laws, which were later repealed.

MUST READ | Punjab elections 2027: BJP, Akali Dal revive alliance after six years; SAD to be the senior partner

Both parties have since suffered electoral setbacks. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD won three seats and the BJP two, while the Aam Aadmi Party secured 92 of the state’s 117 seats.

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The renewed partnership brings together the BJP’s traditional Hindu support base and the SAD’s Panthic and rural voter networks. Seat-sharing discussions are expected to begin soon.